Prince Tsegah reacts to Amanda Jissih’s sabotage claims

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Following Amanda Jissih's wild allegations against radio presenter, Prince Tsegah the latter has taken to social media to subtly try and set the records straight.



The popular entertainment show presenter, Prince Tsegah, well known as Da Don in some posts on his Facebook wall suggested that Amanda Jissih was out for him out of malice.



Amanda Jissih in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s

‘Entertainment GH’ stated that Prince Tsegah was a part of the reasons why she decided to quit her job back in 2017.



In a subtle reaction to the above allegations in a post sighted on Da Don’s Facebook wall by zionfelix.net, he noted that people will only hate others not because they want to hate but rather want to be like you — to wit, Amanda is just saying these things because she wants to be like him.



In another post, he also stated that one should not run after a mad man when he takes his clothes from the bathhouse because it will be difficult to spot the one who is really mad, suggesting that he is not ready to go tit for tat with Amanda in this media war.



Below are the posts:













