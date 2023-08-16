Prince Tsegah joins yet-to-be-launched East Legon-based radio station after quitting Hitz FM

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Broadcaster Prince Tsegah is set to join an upcoming radio station, reportedly located at East Legon after stepping down from his roles as Programs Manager of Hitz FM and host of the drivetime show's gossip segment 'U Sey Wetin', GhanaWeb has learned.



The Don, as the presenter is affectionately called, is said to have returned assets belonging to Hitz FM which were in his possession, and completed the exit procedures in accordance with the policies of his former employer.



As his 7-year journey with Hitz comes to an end, Tsegah, often tagged as a controversial presenter with a huge following, according to sources, would now head to East Legon as he prepares to join the soon-to-be-unveiled radio station.



Tsegah succeeded Mark Okraku-Mantey in April 2021 as Programs Manager when the latter resigned from his post to focus on his political ambitions as he was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.



The Don assumed the position with a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership, stemming from his over a decade of experience as a presenter at Choice FM, TV3, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Limited. Additionally, he held the positions of General Manager at both Soul Records and Gollywood Productions Limited.



