Prince David Osei opens up on ‘mafiarism’ in movie industry

Actor, Prince David Osei

The very vibrant movie industry is less lucrative now and several discussions have been held to know what could have led to such a decline.



In a recent interview on GHOne TV, actor Prince David Osei opened up about certain negative practices by movie producers and distributors.



According to Prince David Osei, some movie marketers started feeling like gods and started ‘mafiarism’ by asking producers not to use certain actors and actresses.



He said they claimed they are king makers and could make or break actors and actresses.



He went ahead to say when some producers go ahead and use the targeted actors, the distributors hauled their movies and later tell the producers sales are not good because they used the actors they told them not to use.





