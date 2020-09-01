You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 01Article 1048285

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, Contributor

Power of the Tongue: Start your week with words that inspire the soul

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Adwoa Sarkodie, TV host play videoNana Adwoa Sarkodie, TV host


Click to read all about coronavirus →

This week Nana Adwoa sarkodie focuses on “the power of the tongue”.

The tongue holds the power of life and death so we need to be mindful how we use it.

American actor Chadwick Boseman battled with colon cancer secretly for 4 years.

The internet, news, Tabloids and people criticized his sudden weight loss without knowing why his appearance changed drastically, until his death.

Let this be a lesson on how we use our words. Because people are fighting battles we know nothing about.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment