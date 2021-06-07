Poverty is caused by witches attacking our leaders - Bishop Salifu Amoako

Tabloid News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has attributed the poor state of many African people to the work of witchcraft and nothing else.



The problem of Africans in poverty is caused by witchcraft, he told Maame Grace in an exclusive interview on Sunday on a show called Revelations.



According to him, the problem of poverty is not only an African issue but cuts across the continent to every black person. And to him, poverty is caused by the works of witchcraft and idol worship.



He explained that our forefathers worshipped many bad spirits and idols and these have caused many problems for Africans across the world.



The host, Apostle Maame Grace asked him why our leaders who are mostly Christians have not been able to solve the problems of Africa. Answering this, Archbishop Salifu Amoako stated that, most of our leaders are religious but not born-again Christians. "They mostly go to orthodox churches and practice dark occultism in the name of being Christians. They are not believers and born again" - he reiterated.



To him, the leadership of Africa is under spiritual and witchcraft attack. That is the biggest problem in Africa, he explained.



"Everywhere there’s a black man in the world, there’s the same African problem" - Bishop Salifu Amoako.



Over 70% of global poverty is in African countries



While poverty rates had been slowly increasing on the continent since the beginning of the SDG period (less than 1% in the previous 2 years), from 2019-2020, the number of people living in extreme poverty in Africa is projected to jump by approximately 8% to nearly 520 million Africans. This is around 40% of the entire population of 1.3 billion on the continent. Data according to OECD.



In the 21st Century, there are 77 gods being worshipped at Cape Coast. These are bringing curses onto the land. Our ancestors worshipped rivers and trees when the world was driving towards God. When you do what God dislikes, you invite his curse on you. Curses reduce you. That is why Africa has been cursed with poverty even though we have all the natural resources in the world.



We have diamond, cocoa, and gold but we are the poorest of the poor. - Bishop Salifu Amoako.



"People are committing crimes and doing blood sacrifices looking for quick money. These are acts of witchcraft manipulation. Poverty, sickness, hatred, suffering are all manifestations of witchcraft". Bishop Salifu Amoako explained.







