Popularity doesn’t get you international gigs, your art needs to appeal - Wiyaala

Although many believe that to make money, or simply share their arts and ideas with others, it is important to gain the ‘popularity status’ to be able to attract attention. However, Wiyaala ‘The lioness of Africa’ begs to differ.



While speaking with singer-songwriter Yaayaa on her debut talk show dubbed ‘real talk’, in an Instagram live, Wiyaala said that artistry plays a significant role in getting an artist ready for an international market. ‘



“First and foremost it’s the artistry, you must be talented and let people know that yes it’s not just about who is managing you or how much money you have put into looking very good and all that, it’s the talent and how you package it, Wiyaala said.



The ‘Wiisi Hit-maker’ also touched on the fact that a lady tried to downplay her with claims that getting gigs outside of Ghana only requires just an application and that the singer performs at prisons and hospitals.



The singer said "if it’s that easy, why doesn’t the lady pick a form for her artist".



"The fact that you are popular in your country doesn’t necessarily mean you will be picked based on your popularity. When you go out there, people appreciate art for art first before any other packaging that comes with it,” She added



