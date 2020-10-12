Entertainment of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Kobina Ansah, Contributor

Popular actor Swallow missing for days

play videoDennis Cobblah starred in My Wife In-Law

Dennis Cobblah a.k.a Swallow has been missing since last Friday, 9th October, 2020.



He was last seen at Sandbox Beach at Labadi in the company of some friends he went to do a video shoot with.



He was in a pair of blue Addidas trousers and buttoned long sleeves at Sandbox Beach. He also had a black Addidas hoodie.



The actor is a KNUST graduate who has featured prominently in numerous TV and stage productions.



Anybody with information about him should kindly call 0509742590 or 0207545671 immediately.



Watch exerpts of his stage play below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.