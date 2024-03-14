Popcaan co-signs Kinjunia

Music of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: Kobby Kyei, Contributor

After the success of his first two singles “Dream” and “Honey”, Kinjunia is taking it up a notch with the release of a new single.



Drawing inspiration from his rich African heritage and the likes of acclaimed musicians such as Popcaan, fast-rising talent Kinjunia is gearing up to make another noteworthy entrance into the music scene with the release of a new single on March 29, 2024.



Born and bred in Accra, Kinjunia brings a unique trajectory to the music scene showcasing his ability to seamlessly infuse his culture with Afrobeat rhythms and Dancehall flair.



With a passion for pushing the boundaries of music and a dedication to authenticity and artistic integrity, Kinjunia has quickly become a driving force in the industry. With the release of "Honey," he is poised to leave an indelible mark on the dancehall music landscape.



With its irresistible melodies and rhythm, "Honey" has quickly become a favourite among listeners earning widespread radio airplay across Accra’s top radio stations with major interviews with the likes of YFM, Metro TV, HITZ and Luv FM.



The song has also garnered more than 100,000 streams which he also accompanied with a music video on the 29th February, 2024 to further display his artistry on a professional level.



In an exciting development for the music industry, acclaimed musician Popcaan has thrown his support behind rising star Kinjunia. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to dancehall music, Popcaan's endorsement of Kinjunia marks a significant milestone in the young artiste's career.



He is currently signed to Ristic Global, an indie label based in Accra and Miami.



With the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, Kinjunia is a breath of fresh air and his upcoming single will not only showcase his artistic prowess but also solidify his presence in the industry.