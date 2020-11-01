Entertainment of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Political Parties can never make all of us happy - Kumi Guitar

Ghanaian musician, Kumi Guitar

Ahead of the December 7 polls, a lot of renowned personalities in Ghana have called for peace and unity with Ghanaian musician, Kumi Guitar adding his voice to this campaign.



The Zylofon signee in championing peace has advised Ghanaians to receive the outcome of the elections in good faith because political parties can never make all Ghanaians happy.



He noted that every Ghanaian has a choice during this election and that should not result in violence. “No one will make us all comfortable but if you want to vote, it is a choice. There is no fighting in this. It is my choice to vote for someone or not. Whoever comes to power, some people will benefit and others won’t and the cycle repeats itself”.



Speaking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Kumi noted that it is senseless for one to engage in electoral violence on behalf of people who don’t even know you. You’ll fight for someone, get hurt in the process and the painful thing is that, the one you’re fighting for doesn’t even know your house”.



Applying biblical principles, the musician furthered that the shedding of blood is against the commands of God and anyone who sheds any will ultimately answer to God.



He charged electorates to vote based on principles and policies. “Don’t tell anyone your choice. Just come and vote if you want to. Focus on policies of these political parties and not on the persons looks”.



“And always remember, not all political parties will give us our comfort”, Kumi Guitar reiterated.





