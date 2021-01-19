Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Policeman ‘rapper’ drops COVID-19 track, 'Stay At Home'

A police officer known on social media as ‘illegal rapper’ has released a public education track in support of government efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The track by officer Kojo Emma was shared on Twitter by a local news portal, Pulse Ghana. The track tiled “Stay At Home,” he said was his contribution to educating the general public.



It uses a video clip of president Akufo-Addo during one of his COVID-19 addresses. The president is heard saying: “Fellow Ghanaians, we are not in ordinary times. So let us all put our shoulders to the wheel and I am confident that together … we shall overcome this challenge…”



The lyrics largely in Twi admonishes people to stay at home as much as they can or to strictly abide by all prevention protocols put in place by government. It also references how the virus has killed thousands across the world.



“This is a global warfare, let’s not politicize it. Let us support our leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The police, nurses, the army, immigration and the nation as a whole. We are all in this together. And together we will win. God bless our homeland Ghana,” was his final appeal on the track.



The police have recently been instructed by president Akufo-Addo to enforce especially mask wearing and other protocols on restrictions relative to gathering. This follows a spike in the number of cases. Schools reopened this week after close to months of closure.



