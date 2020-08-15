Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Pilolo African Diaspora Festival set for August 23rd

The Pilolo African Diaspora festival 2020 will be held from August 21st to August 23rd, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the organizers of the Pilolo Festival have adopted a hybrid model with virtual presentations on Zoom and Facebook Live, and a Traditional Ghanaian Durbar and food-tasting event in Rochester, NY.



The Pilolo Pan- African festival was launched in Christiansborg Accra – Ghana in August 2018. The festival's main aim and vision are to create a platform to reunite the African Diaspora and the motherland. One of the overlooked areas of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade is X’borg Osu- Accra.



Professor Dr H. Nii-Adziri Wellington, in his Book Stones Tell Stories at Osu, He sheds light on 3 United Nations World Heritage Homes in Osu linked to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Besides Danish Slave trading activities in Osu, Professor Wellington portrays European heritage families (Engmann, Wulff, Briandt, Lokko, Bannerman Swaniker, Steiner, Richter, Clerk, etc.) and Homes in Osu, which have roots in Denmark, Portugal, Germany, England, and even Jamaica. He brings to light the opportunities that heritage tourism may bring to OSU. The clarion call led to the Pilolo Festival's creation, with a tag line "Our roots, Our pride." Meaning, knowing our history & culture helps us construct our identity and build a sense of pride.



The name Pilolo, a traditional Ghanaian game played like hide and seek, which was chosen as the festival's name as a metaphor to explain that Africans in the Diaspora are hidden from the Africans on the motherland. It is time for Africans to seek each other out. Since the inception of the festival, participants have attended from various parts of the Diaspora including Brazil, USA, St Croix St Thomas, etc.



To enable us to reach a wider audience, this year’s Pilolo festival is partnered by Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City – Accra, Alpha Afrique Clothing and Redmouse Concept.



Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast, Ghana’s finest 5-star luxury hotel offering the largest meeting facilities, luxurious rooms and suites. The hotel is conveniently located in the downtown business district and close proximity to Accra International Conference Centre and the National Theatre.



Alpha Afrique Clothing, having partnered with the Pilolo Festival since its inception, once again is partnering with the festival this year, Alpha Afrique Clothing is a brand for the entire family. The fashion house symbolizes creativity and elegance that is affordable. Their designs usually have strong Afrocentric elements yet maintain a worldwide appeal.



Redmouse Concept creates a brand by building the concept first, before putting it into the design. Making the most complicating designs look simple and unique in the eye of the client, Redmouse Concept brings out your creativity into reality though high-quality print and design at affordable prices.



Redmouse Concept has partnered with the Pilolo Festival in the last two (2) years building a strong brand with them.



The Theme, "Return to Mothership," is in response to the Ministry of Tourism vision of attracting the African Diaspora back home to Ghana as a follow up to last years "Year of Return" and as a response to the Black Lives Matter events that are going on around the World.



This year’s Pilolo Festival will be opened with a Virtual Town Hall meeting by the Hon: Minister of Tourism, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi on the Topic Return to Mothership, with other presentations which will include Professor Wellington; Nii Adjei Tawiah - Mayor for the Korley Klottey Municipality; Abraham Steiner on a panel presentation on the topic: Osu, a Host community in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Nii Kwabotswe, the Dzazetse of the Teshie Traditional area, and formerly of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, will make the final presentation on Rites of Passage. The Traditional Durbar in Rochester will include the Womba cultural Troupe and various Black vendors.



The Pilolo African Diaspora 2020 will bring together great and bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused, and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration and ignite conversations that matter about people of African descent both in the diaspora and on the motherland. In addition, a wealth of cultural knowledge will be shared through presentations choreography and dance performances to expose teachers, children parents, etc. to a wide range of African cultural practices that will help people of African descent embrace their culture and Roots.



