Piesie Esther suffers a wardrobe malfunction on stage, netizens react

A video making rounds on social media captures gospel singer, Piesie Esther, struggling to conceal parts of her dress that suffered a malfunction on stage.



At the Ghana Music Awards UK, the gospel singer, while performing, was spotted with a faulty side zip that exposed parts of her inner fit.



Piesie Esther rocked a white loose gown with a touch of blue embroidered flowery design that had a long train.



She was captured in high spirits, performing her hit song, ‘Empare me’, as the crowd cheered her on.



Piesie, who subsequently felt the glitch in her attire, tried stuffing up certain parts of her dress into the opened space but was unsuccessful.



She tried covering the opening with her hand at a point but was somewhat inhibited by the performance.



Although Piesie Esther was fixated on her performance and did not want to give the slightest clue about the situation, she couldn’t hide her discomfort at some point.



This development, which has been captured in a 40-second video making rounds online, has since been met with several interesting remarks.



Some netizens lauded her for maintaining a calm composure and not allowing the incident to ruin the performance.



