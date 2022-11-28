Piesie Esther sets Kumasi Edition of W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert for Dec 25

Music of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

With the biggest chart-topping Gospel song in the country, sensational Gospel music star Piesie Esther is set to lead Kumasi to the throne of worship this Christmas as she announces December 25, 2022, for the Kumasi Edition of the W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert.



Dubbed the Adonko Next Level W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert, the event which will take place at the Church of Pentecost auditorium at Bantama from 4 pm is a part of activities earmarked for the 20th-anniversary celebration of Piesie Esther Ministries.



Piesie Esther will be joined by ministers including Stella Aba Steal, Joyce Blessing, Minister OJ, Oware Junior, ASP Kofi Sarpong, Brother Sammy, Francis Asumadu, Kofi Peprah, and many others.



Speaking during the launch of the Adonko Next Level W’aye Me Yie Anniversary Concert on Angel 96.1FM in Kumasi, Piesie Esther expressed her delight at bringing the celebrations to Kumasi and promised a fulfilling experience.



She also explained the inspiration behind the song.



