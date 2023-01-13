Piesie Esther’s 'Wayε Me Yie' deserves to win ‘Song of the Year' - Delay

Music of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Piesie Esther, a gospel musician, released her monster hit "Way Me Yie" in 2022, which translates as "He has been good to me."



The song, which talks about the goodness of God and his ability to transform lives, has grown to become a favorite of many music lovers who have shared testimonies of the song.



According to media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, ‘Wayε Me Yie’ deserves to win the highest award as the ‘Song of the Year’ at the Ghana Music Awards.



“In my entire career as a radio presenter I have betted on two songs to be a massive hit- Ofori Amponsah’s song ‘Odwo’ and the second is yours, ‘Waye Me Yie’. These two songs.



“That song deserves to be the song of the year. It deserves it if truly we’re being honest with ourselves. That song, you sing from a place…no song writer can just put that song down,” Delay told Piesie Esther in an interview on Wontumi Radio.



She continued: “The song gets to me. I betted with someone and said that the song will be the next biggest gospel song in Ghana. He said I was hyping it and I admitted it. He is a musician, I betted on it and when it happened he said I was right about it.”



Piesie Esther also shared the inspiration behind her hit song as well as what went into the lyrics.



“When I get the inspiration, I record it on my phone and leave it. It later hits me to go back and finish the song. That is how I joined the pieces of 'Wayε Me Yie'. This is how I join the story line, every word tells my story,” she disclosed.



Watch the video below:









OPD/BOG