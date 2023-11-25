Piesie Esther narrates how McBrown left her car in traffic to shoot her music video

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Gospel artiste, Piesie Esther has heaped praises on popular actor cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown for her selflessness and commitment when she is assisting others.



According to her narration, McBrown readily accepted her request to be part of her 'Waye Me Yie' music video and showed an absolute commitment towards it until the end.



She recalled an instance where McBrown had to leave her vehicle in traffic and board a motorbike just to join them in time to shoot the music video to avoid delay.



Speaking in an interview with Royal TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Piesie Esther recounted how McBrown selflessly made some sacrifices to help her shoot the music video.



“When we were about to start shooting the video I called her [McBrown] and she readily accepted it. In the course of shooting the video we had to move from one location to the other so we got to the place before her. By then she was stuck in traffic so we saw her coming with a motorbike, only for us to know she left her car in the traffic just to join us in time for the video," she said.



“When McBrown is doing something you could see that she does it wholeheartedly. If you watch the [Waye Me Yie music] video, the attire that she dirtied with a bottle of champagne had not been worn before. I even pleaded with her not to mess up the attire but she didn’t mind me. May God bless her immensely wherever she is for her selflessness."



Piesie Esther’s ‘Waye Me Yie’ music video has attracted a lot of applause from some individuals who believe the quality was top-notch.



McBrown’s selfless attitude has been phenomenal as it serves as an example to other celebrities in the country.



