'Phyna and I are no longer close' - BBNaija's Bryann

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija 'Level Up' first-runner up, Bryann popularly known as Big Baby Bri has disclosed that he no longer keeps in touch with Phyna, the winner of the edition.



He stated this in an exclusive interview with MyNigeria TV's host, Barbara Esinam Bonney.



According to Bryann, Phyna was displeased about a statement he made in the house, and for that reason, she unfollowed him after the show.



"I don't think so. I don't think we are that close anymore. I don't necessarily know. I was online. I was in Nigeria, and I heard that she unfollowed me or something like that.



"I saw her in South Africa and I had a conversation with her. Since then we have not gotten close," Bryann explained.



"I think she said I said something in the house. The house is a high-pressure environment. People are going to say things, people are going to do things."



Bryann added that it was better for Phyna to have a conversation with him and state where he did wrong instead of cutting him off.



"But now, we are outside. You can hold me to my behaviour. This is real life, you can call me and have a conversation," he stated.



The 'Honest Decisions' crooner however said that he has a really good relationship with fellow housemate, Daniella till date. They visit each others' homes and 'gist' like the buddies they are.





