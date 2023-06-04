Photos of Agya Koo’s new plush house surface online ahead of his birthday celebration, grand opening

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Alexander Kofi Adu, often known as Agya Koo, celebrated his 54th birthday on May 25, 2023.



On the day, he shared a lot of nice-looking photos of himself online to mark the special day.



Agya Koo also got a lot of social media users to share the photos he uploaded to celebrate him for all the tremendous work he has done for the entertainment industry, especially, the movie industry over the years.



Even though it has been a little over a week after he officially celebrated his birthday, the multi-talented actor and musician is finally ready to throw a birthday party and officially open his new plush mansion.



