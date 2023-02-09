Philipa Baafi celebrates one year of establishing medical centre

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian gospel musician, Philipa Baafi has marked one year since she established her medical facility Philibells Medical Centre.



Philipa Baafi put up the medical facility one year ago after graduating as a Physician Assistant.



The medical center located at Nyamekye Junction, near Kata International Hostel in Accra began operations in February 2022 and has been of benefit to numerous Ghanaians.



The regulatory body set up to license health facilities for the provision of public and private health care services in the country, HeFRa gave license for the facility to operate. The center has since been accredited by NHIS and accepts some private health insurance schemes, such as GLICO health.



The vision of the Philibells Medical Center is to ensure that they exceed the expectations of clients and become the preferred medical center within the capital.



The Center has invested in the right equipment that enables operations to run smoothly and appropriately.



The health care which is accessible to all persons has provided health solutions to many and boasts of OPD services for all emergencies and diseases as well as a fully equipped laboratory department for all lab investigations.



The center offers special treatments which include Stress Management, Pain Management, Massage Therapy, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Women’s Health & Wellness, Physiotherapy, and Noninvasive Liposuction.



Over the past one year, Philibells Medical Centre has created a niche for itself by embarking upon numerous free health checks at churches, lorry stations and offices. This outreach has been led by ace musician and director of the facility, Philipa Baafi as part of her “How Well Are You” campaign.



Together with partners such as the Ministry of Health, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and GOIL, hundreds of Ghanaians have benefitted from this campaign within the last year and have received medications free of charge.



To commemorate the 1-year anniversary, the center is offering 30–50 % discount on all services being offered at the facility between now and 17th March 2023.



Philipa Baafi is a musician who released her first studio album over two decades ago. Currently, she has 10 albums to her credit and is readying her new EP which is to be released later in the year.



