Peter Sedufia outlines the movie industry’s biggest problems

Movies of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian filmmaker, Peter Kofi Sedufia, has outlined some problems the Ghanaian movie industry is currently facing.



In an interview with Macall Mensah on the Y Entertainment Podium which is broadcast live on Y97.9FM Takoradi, he disclosed that the movie industry’s biggest problem as of now is lack of money.



“Now, if you take a lot of Ghanaian films, we’re not at the stage we want to be where we can say that we’re a world-known film producing country. It takes time so we cannot throw out the fact that not all things are of the standard. We can also not throw out the fact that some films made in Ghana are of the International standard because people are making good films. The only reason why a lot of people are not making the kind of films they want to make is that they do not have the funds for it," he said.



According to him, some movie creators come up with really good ideas, however, if the props, location, and design for instance require an amount of about five-hundred thousand dollars or even Ghana cedis and the person does not have that amount, then he or she is forced to cut corners and work within budget.



He furthered that by cutting down cost, the production value of quality of the film then reduces and when this gets on the market, it does not get the attention it deserves because although it has a great storyline, the low budget filming does not convince people to watch.



The second problem, from his point of view, is the distribution.



“When you get the funding and you make the film, you need to be able to sell it to make the money back and even with some profit to continue making films," he said.



Peter lamented that these are the biggest problems facing the Ghanaian movie industry and expressed that he will be very glad if these issues are looked at so that the industry can go international.