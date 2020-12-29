You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 29Article 1142867

Peter Amewu boogies with Shatta Wale as he performs for Hohoe constituents

The MP-Elect laying his hands on Shatta Wale to bless him play videoThe MP-Elect laying his hands on Shatta Wale to bless him

For John Peter Amewu, who is the Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe, not even the interim injunction secured by the National Democratic Congress to stop him from being gazetted has been able to prevent him from celebrating his victory in the December 7 elections.

The Energy Minister as part of his victory celebrations on Monday night treated his constituents to a thrilling performance by Africa’s biggest dancehall artistE, Shatta Wale.

Mr Amewu in an earlier post on his Facebook page had indicated that the decision to treat his people to the Shatta Movement feel was by popular demand from the youth of Hohoe following his victory in the recently held elections.

“Paapaapaaapaaa by popular demand from the youths of Hohoe; it's Happening live tonight,” was the announcement by the Minister on his social media page.

The final moment came and when Shatta Wale took to the stage, the visibly elated MP-Elect who is the only candidate of the New Patriotic Party to have won in the National Democratic stronghold region, could not help but show off his dance moves.

“Help me sing hosanna, hosanna, hosanna, hosanna to mother Ghana,” was the chorus of Shatta Wale’s song with Nigerian superstar Burnaboy, which he was performing, as the Energy Minister joined him on stage to dance.

The huge crowd made up of Mr Amewu’s constituents seeing their next MP show off his dancing skills had no option than to chant the chorus to cheer him up.

Watch video below:













