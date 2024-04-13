People tell my husband that God has instructed them to marry me - Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Gospel artiste Celestine Donkor has shared some of the more unusual aspects of her public life, including receiving marriage proposals from different men despite her being married.



Speaking in a live interview on ‘ Showbiz 360’ on TV3 on April 12, 2024, she revealed that some individuals feel so moved by her anointing that they believe they are meant to marry her.



Celestine Donkor narrated an instance where one person even called her husband by mistake, claiming he had been instructed by God to wed her.



“We have been getting people coming to us saying God told them to marry me. Someone actually called my husband and told him that God said he should marry me. My husband even said, ‘You are speaking to the husband.’ He said no, no he heard clearly,” she narrated amid laughter.



She explained that this could be a result of the strong attraction people can feel towards those who carry a spiritual anointing, saying, “The anointing of God itself is an attraction. A lot of people get attracted to you.”



She believes that her role as a gospel artiste not only draws people to her music but also to her as a person, sometimes in unexpected ways.



ID/ ADG



