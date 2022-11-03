‘People must get what they deserve’ - Shatta Wale on implicating Bullgod

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has disclosed one of the reasons for which he stormed social media with a heap of allegations against his former manager, Bullgod.



On Thursday, November 2, 2022, social media went wild, following some allegations Shatta leveled against Bullgod, particularly, the one regarding his alleged involvement in the murder of one Fenick.



Due to Bullgod's history as regards the murder of Fennec Okyere, some social media users concluded that Shatta Wale's 'Fenick' was actually Fennec Okyere who before his demise was the manager of rapper Kwaw Kese.



This allegation has since sparked some level of interest among netizens, as well as the Ghana Police Service who have commenced investigations into it.



Although Shatta has received tons of backlash for escalating his fight with Bullgod with such an allegation, the Dancehall musician insists that justice must be served.



According to him, people like his former manager are fond of escaping their many crimes adding that it is time to face the law.



He made these statements while calling on Kwaw Kese to seek justice for the death of his former manager, Fennec Okyere.



“People dey f**k up for this country and they have to get what they deserve. Kwaw Kese wake up and fight for your right. You be my school poppy for school. You be my senior for school. People dey f**k up for this country and they have to get what they deserve,” the SM boss asserted in a Facebook live video.



Meanwhile, in 2018, Bullgod was discharged by the court in relation to the Fennec Okyere murder case.





