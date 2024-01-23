People insulted me when I said some of Obinim’s miracles were ‘settings’ - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, feels vindicated as she has said that she was subjected to intense criticisms when she questioned some miracles performed by Bishop Daniel Obinim when his ministry was thriving.



According to her, some section of the public insulted her when she said that some miracles performed by Obinim were not as genuine as they seemed, noting that some were intentionally staged to satisfy his audience and gain their attention.



She described Bishop Daniel Obinim’s miracles as “settings” which implies that he deliberately planned them with some people and performed them in public for people to believe he was indeed a man of God.



“Ghanaians were insulting me when I told them this is "settings" eiiiiii boi.. still looking for the woman singing onyame kokoroko,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page in reaction to a video in which Obinim was conjuring a passport from his shoe.



Her comment comes after Bishop Daniel Obinim recently lamented about the predicament of her church which is on the verge of collapse.



In narrating his ordeal, Obinim indicated that some of his utterances about turning into a snake and others were false, adding that he regrets such actions.



The pastor has recently come under scrutiny after he opened up about the challenges bedevilling his ministry.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



