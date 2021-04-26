People address me as Nana Addo’s daughter – Nana Akua Addo

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Ghanaian fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo has revealed that because of her name, many people refer to her as President Akufo Addo’s daughter.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the beautiful fashionista and model said some people believe she is a relative of the President of Ghana and disclosed that she receives a lot of tags in relation to that.



She disclosed that she once received a message, where the sender told her to tell her father, President Akufo Addo not to be giving our money to her to be buying clothes.



According to her, she shrugs off this and many other messages and sometimes laughs about it.



The elegant Nana Akua Addo further stated that, when she sometimes travels, people acknowledge her as the daughter of the President but she corrects that impression by stating that she is not a child of the President of the Republic.



Watch video below:



