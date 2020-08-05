Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Peace at last: Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz announce new collabo

Rapper, Freda Rhymz and singer, Sista Afia

Believe it or not, former music rivals Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz are set to release a new music collaboration after months of unending beef.



Until the big announcement on their official Instagram pages, there was a feud between the two artistes which nearly resulted in an open fight on two separate occasions.



The ‘beef’ between Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz alongside Eno Barony was one that many enjoyed due to the back-to-back release of diss tracks at a time where Coronavirus had brought down the entertainment industry.



Music lovers witnessed the two throwing shots at each other. Fans were enjoying the lyrical rap battle until things escalated as a viral video captured a fight between the two over a mere issue on the premises of Media General on May 18, 2020, and later during an interview on United Television.



The two on Wednesday, August 8, 2020, in a post cited by GhanaWeb announced that they have finally smoked the peace pipe.



Singer, Sista Afia posted a picture with Freda Rhymz in matching outfits with the caption: “We move! @fredarhymzgh Drop it”, to confirm the two were going to drop a new song together.



In reply, Freda Rhymz wrote: “I'm sorry for causing you pain sis, thanks for the love & support! When should we drop this?”





