Peace FM's Odi Ahenkan 'stings' Prophet Kofi Oduro for wearing 'dross' on pulpit

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Odi Ahenkan has called out Prophet Kofi Oduro for wearing female pants in his church.



The founder of the Alabaster International Ministry in 2019 went viral for wearing panties to illustrate to married women how they should present themselves in an appealing manner to their spouses.



Odi Ahenkan while talking about certain unacceptable behaviors that have been condoned on social media advised Prophet Kofi Oduro to put an end to such behaviors.



The ace broadcaster quoted Deuteronomy chapter 22 verse 5 which says "a woman must not wear men's clothing, nor a man wears women's clothing, for the LORD your God detests anyone who does this" to advise Kofi Oduro.



"Sometimes we must speak the truth to our elders when they aired but then we must make sure not to be disrespectful in our approach to correct them. If we don't talk to Prophet Kofi Oduro with the level of anointing on him, we will be in trouble."



"I have never seen any pastor wearing pants in church and even the bible has spoken against women wearing men's clothes and men also doing the same thing. So you can't choose to put on pants on the pulpit. Nobody should accept that," Odi Ahenkan said on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also advised in his own words "up and coming pastors" not to copy blindly what Prophet Kofi Oduro did in his church by wearing women pants in church.



"The up-and-coming pastors should take a cue from this and not repeat this in their churches because it is wrong and we will deal with you drastically if you follow that tangent."







JE/KPE