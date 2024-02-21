Peace FM presenter apologises to Bawumia

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Media personality and an employee of Despite Media Group, Kwabena Marfo, has apologised to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for claiming that the vice president's brother, Abraham Bawumia, was awarded 87% of the cocoa road contract in Ghana.



He admitted that after meticulously fact-checking his claims, he recognised that the information he had shared with the public was unfounded.



He expressed remorse for his actions and pleaded with Dr. Bawumia and his brother to forgive him for denting their image.



"I am glad the issue has been clarified because now, it is clear that 87% of the cocoa road contract was not awarded to the vice president's brother, Abraham Bawumia. I got my facts wrong, so I would like to apologise to Dr. Bawumia.



"I think this has also helped him [Dr. Bawumia] to dissociate himself from the issue after he was criticised when it became public," he said while speaking on Neat FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



This comes after Kwabena Marfo endorsed the claim of the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. The legislator said that out of the 87% of sole-sourced cocoa road contracts, two contracts totalling over GH¢83 million were awarded to a company owned by the brothers of Bawumia within a single day.



I lied, Dr. Bawumia’s brother was not given 87% of cocoa roads contract. I got it wrong; the allegations were therefore unfounded, I apologise.



— Kwabena Marfo of Neat FM pic.twitter.com/cWGlhbi9mj — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) February 20, 2024

