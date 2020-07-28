Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

Pay attention to veteran celebrities - Maame Dokono

Grace Omaboe is known in the movie industry as Maame Dokono

Veteran actress, Maame Dokono, has called on Ghanaians, specifically key players in the entertainment industry to go to the aid of veterans in the country.



In a conversation with TV XYZ on Sunday, 26 July 2020, the celebrated actress and media personality outlined the importance of honouring veterans in the creative, arts, and tourism industry.



Speaking on the Legends programme she stated that extending your generosity to the veterans in the country attracts blessings from God and should be encouraged.



She indicated that the veteran actresses and musicians paid their dues and Ghanaians should reciprocate it in their old age.



"Just recently, one Abena Ghana brought me a trophy, she said she's organizing awards and knows I cannot grace the event.



She brought trophy, other stuff and money to my house. When you do that God will bless you. We veterans can't carry on with our works and the youth should take care of us," she told the show host Agyemang Prempeh on Sunday.



Pleading with Ghanaians, Maame Dokono said, this does not imply she is, "in dire need of financial help to enable me withstand the hardship." because she is "not in need and has never lacked [anything]. If I'm in need my children will provide for me"



The actress, who was christened Grace Omaboe stressed Ghanaians should make it a habit to cater for veterans for God to bless them.



Maame Dokono is a veteran Ghanaian actress, singer, former politician and a radio and television personality.



She's credited with about 100 movies and has won numerous awards both local and international.

