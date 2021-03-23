Pay attention to Ghana music – Medikal to govt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has called on the government to make conscious efforts to invest in Ghanaian music.



Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM's mid-morning show on March 18, 2021, the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker underscored the potentials of Ghanaian music and its creators on the national development.



“Government should really pay attention to Ghanaian music because Ghanaian musicians take the name Ghana across the world. Like the way, Burna Boy and Wizkid got a Grammy, it has lifted Nigeria's name because at the end of the day, even if you go to America now and mention their names, they will be known for their Grammy win. It all contributes to recognition for Nigeria,” he stated.



He continued: “Even though many are of the notion that Nigeria is popularly known for scam and fraud among others, gradually, their music is erasing that notion and becoming what they are known for.



“So if the government, MUSIGA, GHAMRO, and all those boards can really pay attention and invest more in our entertainment sector, it will really help,” the rapper added.



He further lamented on the lack of structures to facilitate and grow the music business in the country which according to him is impeding the growth of musicians and other creative people in general.



“It is not easy to be a musician in Ghana. There's no system. If you're shooting a video, you have to inject your own resources to achieve your goals...” he indicated.