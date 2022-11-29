Patoranking shocked in Qatar

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian artiste Patoranking was given the shock of his life when he landed in Qatar to show his support for the Ghana Black Stars prior to their game with South Korea.



In a video the award-winning artiste shared on Instagram, he disclosed that his mother whom he hadn't seen in five years was waiting when he got to the airport.



“Landed in Qatar to a warm reception and a big Surprise, Haven’t seen my mom in 5 years, and she came to surprise me at the airport,…..They got me on this one… see my face at the end,” he shared.



His post was accompanied by a video of him walking through the airport and dancing with football fans but was stunned when his mother appeared in front of him.



For a moment, the artiste looked confused when his mother clung to him so tight leaving him with a priceless facial expression.



When the artiste regained his composure, he held his mother so tightly, people in the airport watched the priceless scene.



Patoranking joins the tall list of international celebrities who travelled from various locations to Qatar to support the Black Stars of Ghana.





ADA/BB