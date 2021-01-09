You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 09Article 1150067

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Patapaa and wife escape death, manager speaks on the cause of accident

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Patapaa with his wife Liha Miller play videoPatapaa with his wife Liha Miller

Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa real name Justice Amoah and his wife, Liha Miller have survived in an accident which occurred earlier at Swedru.

In a post sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Liha Miller now Mrs Amoah announced via her Instagram handle that, herself and the husband, Patapaa had a car accident.

She added, "Thank you, God, we are still alive. It wasn't our time yet, but I am still in shock."

Speaking to Sammy Kay on phone, the manager of Patapaa confirmed there was an accident but nobody was hurt.





Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment