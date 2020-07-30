Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Patapaa and AY Poyoo link up to remix their version of Scopatumana and Putuu in funny video

Two of Ghana’s most talked-about musicians, AY Poyoo and Patapaa Amisty, have met to combine their lyrical dexterity on a verse remixing Stonebwoy’s viral Putuu song.



The video which was posted on the IG page of Zionfelix, saw the two music stars standing outside and dropping their lyrics on a beat that was playing on a phone.



Patapaa introduced his popular ‘scopatumana’ lines on the beat while AY Poyoo threw in some more gibberish and added lines from Stonebwoy’s Putuu song.



It is yet to be revealed if the two artistes are working on a project or just met randomly to have fun while entertaining their fans.



AY Poyoo on the other hand relied heavily on Patapaa’s ‘scopatumana’ as he remixed the song with so much finesse.



“Scopatumana is the same as banana. Scopatumana is the same as my mama,” AY Poyoo was heard singing.



Patapaa Amisty took over the music industry in Ghana with his One Corner song which went viral.



AY Poyoo, who is more of a new entrant into the music scene is already reaping the benefits of his witty creativity.



Not Long ago, it was reported that his Goat song had been streamed over 1 million times on YouTube.



