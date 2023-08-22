Pastor's daughter details why most of her colleagues misbehave

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Vida Ewura Abena has opened up about her struggles as a pastor’s child and the importance of fatherhood in a recent interview.



Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on August 21, she explained that most pastors' children feel neglected by their parents who focus more on the church than on family.



“From my perspective, most pastors’ kids misbehave due to the lack of the attention that they need, most pastors drive all their attention toward the church and neglect the children. So some of these children learn from different sources rather than from papa and mum,” she stated.



The “It Is Finished” hitmaker also revealed how she made some mistakes in life that could have been avoided if she had received more attention and guidance from her parents.



“There are a couple of mistakes that I made in life that if I had that level of attention that I am seeking never to take away from my children if I had it, I wouldn't have made those mistakes,” she said.



She added that she was determined to give her own children the love and care that she missed out on and also stressed the role of fathers in shaping their children’s self-esteem and identity.



“Fathers are figures that can never be replaced, even when marriages fall apart, the saddest part is that they forget that the kids are in there. So if I have fallen off with you, I don’t have to let the kids feel that you are useless, even if you are a useless father, the children should feel that you are a useful father because that figure is very important,” the musician who is a pastor's daughter said.



