Pastor Sonnie Badu speaks on Baphomet, Illuminati symbols in Beyonce & Shatta Wale’s video

Pastor Sonnie Badu(L), Beyonce and Shatta Wale (R)

Renowned America-based Ghanaian pastor, Dr. Sonnie Badu has spoken on the controversy surrounding Beyonce and Shatta Wale’s music video in regards to people tagging it as Illuminati and satanic.



In an Instagram live chat with Celebrities Buzz TV, he noted that it’s time we celebrated our creatives with a positive mind instead of trying to pull them down using baseless conspiracy theories.



He stressed that the video is an incredible one and there’s a need for it to embrace and celebrate it instead of trying to downplay it by linking it to occultic powers — which may not be the case.



He said:



“This world no matter how hard you work, you will be criticized. Let’s just put it this way, for a second, let’s just appreciate their hard work…Let’s focus on Beyonce’s hard work which is that one of the young men who had to teach her how to dance. That means she had to come or learn and fly the person to America to learn the dance for about 2 months just for a 3 minutes video. Look at how energetic the whole video was. Look at how beautiful it was.



“Okay if you have a problem and you say it’s Illuminati then you invest in something so we also don’t have to look at Beyonce, we have to watch you. Create something that we don’t have to look at her but we watch you. But in this current season, it is trending, trending means everyone is looking at it and talking about it. I’ve seen it, it’s incredible, it’s beautiful.



“Even if it’s Illuminati, it’s between her and God. You’re not the one that’s going to judge… Whatever she’s doing, she’ll be judged so you’re not the one to judge, the Bible says “Judge not so that you may not be judged. And if you have a problem, create your own so we can watch it.



“But for now, let’s not do anything to disrespect what they’ve done.”



Watch the interview below:









