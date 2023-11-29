Pastor Joe Beechem honoured at Western Gospel Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: Kofi Duah, contributor

Prolific GH, organisers of the annual Western Gospel Awards have successfully held the third edition of the awards at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Takoradi on Sunday, November 19, 2023.



In all, over 22 categories were won by industry players in the gospel fraternity. Ps. Joe Beechem was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award whereas Rev. Alexander Botchway was honoured with Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Gospel Industry. Akesse Brempong was also honoured as the Contemporary/Urban Gospel Artiste of the Decade.



Renowned Gospel Musician, SK Frimpong for the second time emerged as the Artiste of the Year at the third edition of Western Gospel Awards (WGA) as it's recalled he won the prestigious award at the maiden edition. Aside from winning the Artiste of the Year, Minister SK also won the Male Gospel Artiste of the Year award.



The well-attended event witnessed outstanding ministration and performances from Gospel artistes from the Western Region and guest artistes, Perez Muzik and Akesse Brempong.



Below is the full list of winners at the 3rd edition of Western Gospel Awards:



Western Gospel Artiste of the Year:



Sk Frimpong



Western Gospel Collaboration of the Year:



Ps. David Arku Ft Yvonne Menz - Testimony



Western Female Vocalist of the Year:



Gracy Incoom



Western Best Gospel Artiste – Diaspora:



Nava



Western New Gospel Artiste of the Year:



Frimpomaa



Western Female Gospel Artiste of the Year:



Yvonne Menz



Western Male Gospel Artiste of the Year:



Sk Frimpong



Western Male Vocalist of the Year:



J-Josh



Western Gospel Song of the Year:



Efua Black – Amazing God



Western Choral Choir/Group of the Year:



Wesleyan Symphonic Choir



Western Instrumentalist of the Year (Technical):



Terry String



Best Choreography / Mime Group of the Year:





Elgin Dance Ministry





Western Producer of the Year:



Bb.M



Western Gospel Radio/TV Presenter of the Year:





Esi Sesewa (Spice FM)





Western Gospel Radio/TV Show of the Year:





Osore Mmere – (Sharp FM)





Western Contemporary Choir/Group of the Year:





Praise Cymbals





Western Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year





Kofi Ayeyi





Western Best Blogger of the Year (Technical):





Nanakay - (Thechurchgh.Com)





Western Best Lyrical Content of the Year (Technical):





Worship Unlimited – Yeshua





Western Songwriter of the Year:



Isaac K Dentu - Wo Nsam



Western Gospel Music Video of the Year:



Mabel Love - Faithful



Best Sound Engineer of the Decade:



Mr. Michael Boafo Aido



Best Gospel TV Station / Channel of the Year:



Starz TV





Western Industry Honor:



Evang. Mrs. Ernestina Koney



Western Industry Honor:



Rev.Dr. Paul Henry Dsane



Contemporary / Urban Gospel Artiste of the Decade:



Akesse Brempong



Lifetime Achievement Award



Pastor Joe Beecham



Remarkable Contribution to the Growth of Western Region Gospel Industry:



Rev.Alexander Botchway