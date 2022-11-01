Part of my prescription is that I should do what makes me happy - Bernard Avle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Media personality, Bernard Koku Avle, has resumed work after a turbulent period of mourning his wife, Justine Aku Avle, who passed away on August 3, 2022.



The broadcaster, who was said to be completely struck with the death of his wife, said that as part of the many things that has been prescribed to aid his recovery process, he has been advised to do what he likes best, and that is his job.



He made these statements whiles briefing his colleagues on his general well-being these past few months, when he staged a comeback on Monday, October 31, 2022.



“I’ve been through a lot. As you know, in August I lost my wife and it’s been a tough time. I’m on the road to recovery and part of the prescription is that you need to do anything that makes you happy,” Bernard told his colleagues during the Breakfast show.



Benard’s wife, Justine Aku Avle, was laid to rest on September 8, 2022 in Accra.



She left behind five children.





