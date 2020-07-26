Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Pappy Kojo chooses female rapper over other rappers

Ghanaian hip-hop and high life artiste Jason Gaise popularly known as Pappy Kojo, via Twitter has reacted to Asem’s freestyles. Asem for sometime now has been trolling rappers and other musicians.



Pappy Kojo the Fante Vandam in his tweet made it clear that Young Ma, a female American rapper can do better than most rappers.



He continued in another tweet that people should stop saying he’s mocking Asem, as he can fool better than him. Pappy Kojo called on fans to pick a day for fooling, ranging from Sunday to Sunday.



Pappy’s tweets read, "Stop saying I’m mocking Asem , last thing I want to do with my life is fight".





Somebody tell Asem I’m ready for am the fooling we can do it from Sunday to Sunday — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 25, 2020

