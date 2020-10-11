Entertainment of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: GH Base

Pamela Odame used to be a prostitute at Osu - Nana Tornado blows alarm

play videoNana Tornado and Pamela Odame Watara

Actor Nana Tornado who rose to fame via the defunct Afia Schwarzenegger TV series has blown hot again after he exposed actress and Instagram model Pamela Odame Watara in a fresh interview with Nayas.



Appearing on the Nayas Adult Show, Tornado said Pamela was a big-time prostitute who plied her trade at Osu, a very vibrant and rich suburb of Accra.



According to the ever-controversial Tornado, when their path first crossed, Pamela told him she was a Kenyan.



He further disclosed that they had sex the first time they met and added that Pamela is a fake girl so he dumped her tiny ass somewhere.



“I had a one-night stand with Pamela Odame, she was a prostitute. She told me she was a Kenyan and I believed her”, he said.



Continuing, Tornado said, “I showed interest in her but I later realized she is fake. I looked stupid when I saw her on TV because she lied to me”, Tornado added.





