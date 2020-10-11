Pamela Odame used to be a prostitute at Osu - Nana Tornado blows alarm

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 October 2020
Source: GH Base
Actor Nana Tornado who rose to fame via the defunct Afia Schwarzenegger TV series has blown hot again after he exposed actress and Instagram model Pamela Odame Watara in a fresh interview with Nayas.
Appearing on the Nayas Adult Show, Tornado said Pamela was a big-time prostitute who plied her trade at Osu, a very vibrant and rich suburb of Accra.
According to the ever-controversial Tornado, when their path first crossed, Pamela told him she was a Kenyan.
He further disclosed that they had sex the first time they met and added that Pamela is a fake girl so he dumped her tiny ass somewhere.
“I had a one-night stand with Pamela Odame, she was a prostitute. She told me she was a Kenyan and I believed her”, he said.
Continuing, Tornado said, “I showed interest in her but I later realized she is fake. I looked stupid when I saw her on TV because she lied to me”, Tornado added.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.