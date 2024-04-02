'Paedophile marries a minor' - Nana Aba Anamoah on Nungua Wulormo's marriage to 12-year-old

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the trending issue of a 63-year-old chief's marriage to a 12-year-old girl.
She labelled the chief as a paedophile and gave the girl involved the legal classification of 'minor' in a post on X.
Nana Aba's reaction was linked to a comment on the BBC's report on the issue which was headlined: "Outrage as traditional Ghanaian priest, 63, marries 12-year-old girl."
She quoted the tweet and wrote: "Paedophile marries a minor. That should be the headline."
The police and two ministries, the gender and chieftaincy, have all engaged with stakeholders on the matter, according to multiple reports.
The police via a statement issued on April 2, 2024, said the mother and the 12-year-old 'wife' were currently under their protection.
Nothing was mentioned of the priest.
Paedophile marries a minor.— nana aba (@thenanaaba) April 1, 2024
That should be the headline. https://t.co/Vh8cHmZDw5