'Paedophile marries a minor' - Nana Aba Anamoah on Nungua Wulormo's marriage to 12-year-old

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the trending issue of a 63-year-old chief's marriage to a 12-year-old girl.



She labelled the chief as a paedophile and gave the girl involved the legal classification of 'minor' in a post on X.



Nana Aba's reaction was linked to a comment on the BBC's report on the issue which was headlined: "Outrage as traditional Ghanaian priest, 63, marries 12-year-old girl."



She quoted the tweet and wrote: "Paedophile marries a minor. That should be the headline."



The police and two ministries, the gender and chieftaincy, have all engaged with stakeholders on the matter, according to multiple reports.



The police via a statement issued on April 2, 2024, said the mother and the 12-year-old 'wife' were currently under their protection.



Paedophile marries a minor.



The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, triggered massive public outrage with calls for the arrest of the Overlord of the Ga-Dangme States.The Gborbu Wulormo received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media of his marriage.Despite these calls, the authorities justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl to the Wulormo and explained that it was part of custom and tradition.The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men and that the girl was a stool wife.The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person below the age of 18 years.SARA