Paapa Essiedu to play lead role in upcoming Sky Action Thriller ‘Extinction’

Ghanaian-British actor, Paapa Essiedu

Ghanaian-British actor, Paapa Essiedu will play the lead character in an upcoming action thriller by British broadcaster, Sky.



The eight-part series ‘Extinction’ follows George (Essiedu), who keeps reliving the same day over and over again. He is recruited into an organization that harnesses this power to prevent global catastrophes but goes rogue in a bid to save the woman he loves.



The production is billed as “a gripping exploration of memory, fate, and the limits of love.”



It is written by Joe Barton, and produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. The series also stars Tom Burke, Anjli Mohindra, and Caroline Quentin.



‘Extinction’ will be directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner, and executive produced by Barton. It is set for release in 2022.



Essiedu is known for his breakout role as ‘Kwame’ in ‘I May Destroy You,‘ the critically acclaimed British comedy-drama television series created, written, co-directed, and executive produced by Michaela Coel.