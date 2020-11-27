Entertainment of Friday, 27 November 2020

Over 5 artistes to rock 3rd Youth Excellence Awards

The much-awaited 3rd edition of the annual Youth Excellence Awards will take place this Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Silver Star Tower in Accra, the organisers have announced.



The awards scheme is a prestigious programme that recognises and rewards youth excellence across all sectors in Ghana.



The awards provide a platform to recognise individuals and brands that play a significant role in the growth and development of the youth sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.



This year’s event will attract a number of media personalities, radio and television industry stakeholders, youth change-makers doing well in their respective sectors as well as winners from previous editions.



The third edition of the awards scheme seeks to reward youths who have played a defining role in moving their skills and efforts forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence, innovation and others.



It is also to identify projects and individual achievements that have enabled their brand to set themselves apart from their competitors and that have produced clear and compelling value and other relevant results.



The third edition will also recognise achievements from local and international companies involved in promoting the business sector in Ghana.



Thepublisheronline.com has gathered that performing artistes billed to rock the event are Elorm Gh, Kobbyslam, Kofi Kinaata, Kobi Rana, Ajezzy among others.



Clique Empire, the brain behind the organisation of Youth Excellence Awards, has also promised to make the event one of a kind.

