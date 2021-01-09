Music of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Our parliamentarians are supermen and spidermen - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale [L]; a scene from Parliament [R]

Shatta Wale has poked fun at lawmakers in the country after their riotous behaviour in Parliament.



In a hilarious Instagram video, the dancehall act zeroed in on the disturbance in Parliament when MPs-elect converged to elect a Speaker for the House.



Shatta Wale mentioned that the scenes from the House proved that the fuss about his scuffle with Stonebwoy at the VGMAs was unnecessary.



He joked that until now, he never knew that Ghana’s Parliament was full of superheroes like Superman, Spiderman and the likes.



The SM boss added that their behaviour is a total disgrace to the country and a dent on Ghana's democracy.



Wearing an NFL helmet, Shatta teased that his outfit is the new parliamentary gear to help them at the job which has now become a violent sport.



Watch the video below.





