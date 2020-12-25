Entertainment of Friday, 25 December 2020

Our generation does not know service – Kofi Kinaata

Fante rap god, Martin King Arthur popularly known in the Ghanaian music industry as Kofi Kinaata has posited that the current generation of youth are a different breed who do not know service.



In an interview on Y97.9FM Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe with Nana Quasi Wusu (PM), he explained that this generation is filled with youth who feel entitled to everything. This came after he was asked if he has any advice for young talents who refuse to go for musical reality shows because they think it is not beneficial.



He commented that, “This era that we’re in now is of a different breed of youth. We’re the only breed that when you finish teaching us a new job skill, we want you to go further to build a shop for us and even more, advertise for us. We don’t know what is service. That we’ll serve someone so that in the long run, he’ll reward us. We feel entitled to everything.



This batch is the only one you’ll see where everyone is a motivational speaker. When you open Facebook, you’ll see us there with motivational posts like ‘I started my poultry farm with one feather’ or ‘I started my rice business with one grain of rice’ and that’s just how we are”.



According to Kofi Kinaata, reality shows are like a catapult into the music scene and are very useful in building one’s fan base however, the young acts need to know the types of reality shows to go for.



He detailed that there are the types like Mentor, Hitmaker and the likes which employ experienced and music-inclined people to coach contestants hence, these reality shows produce well-polished artistes who get into the music scene and do better.



The ‘zongo’ reality shows on the other hand, that are put together by regular people who are not experienced in the field of music do not exactly have the capacity to catapult these young acts into the limelight.

