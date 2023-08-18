Osuofia set to bury his daughter, two months after her death

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, and his family are set to bury Kasisochukwu, the actor's second daughter.



Usuofia,k as he is popularly known, lost his daughter on June 28 following a brief illness, reports stated.



According to sources, the 24-year-old died following a battle with liver cancer.



However, she is set to be laid to rest on August 24th, that is, two months after her death.



Although the actor never publicly announced the death of his daughter, flyers sharing details of the development have surfaced online.



Kasisochukwu would be laid to rest in Enugu State, the town where her father was born.



“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofian) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi Local Government, Enugu State, regret to announce the death of our daughter. The deceased will be buried on August 24,” parts of the funeral poster read.



