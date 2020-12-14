Entertainment of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Osei Kwame Despite,Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson arrive in expensive cars at Abeiku’s dad funeral

Dr Osei Kwame Despite led members of the East Legon Executive Club to the funeral

At the time of the demise of Mr. James Benjamin Aggrey, aged 81 years, there was a ban on Social Gathering due to the upsurge in the numbers of Covid-19 cases, for that reason, Abeiku Santana’s father’s burial was organized in a private ceremony.



But as customs demand, there is a need for final funeral rites to be held for the deceased. On Saturday, December 12, 2020, the final rite was held at Koforidua in the Eastern region.



Big wigs and industry players such as Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, Mr Kennedy Osei Asante, Counselor Lutterodt, Dr Pounds, Aisha Modi and many others were in attendance to mourn with the multi-talented broadcaster.



The funeral ceremony on the day was not bereft of luxury and class as the display of cars was the order of the day as the big wigs stormed the funeral grounds.



Watch video below:





