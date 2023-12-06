Only greedy and jealous pastors would attack Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah - LilWin

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has chided pastors who are fond of attacking and scheming against his spiritual father, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.



He bemoaned the development which according to him is fast becoming a trend, adding, these pastors should divert the same energy to their various congregations.



Defending the Believers Worship Center founder, LiliWin said such conducts exude ‘greed and envy’.



“Recently, young and old pastors have been insulting Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah. I don’t understand why they do that because every pastor has a church, so why would they leave theirs and insult Adom Kyei-Duah for no reason? If it is not greediness and jealousy, why would you insult someone who has not provoked you?



“We have decided to follow him because sometimes when you buy drugs from the pharmacy, you don’t get healed but his products including ‘Yesu Mogya’ (Jesus’ blood) get us healed. You have your congregation, stick to your beliefs and stop insulting us,” he said in a video shared by Express GH TV and sighted by GhanaWeb.



LilWin has on several occasions chastised and threatened ‘unrepentant critics’ of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.



In one of his rants, he threatened to start arresting such individuals and make them the scapegoat.



Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has come under strict criticisms in recent times, due to some of his teachings and church practices.



Recently, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah labelled his teachings, particularly his statement about ‘human beings dying on their days of birth’ as 'nonsensical'.







