Once they know you have the passion for music, they would support you - Lhord Verses

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Up-and-coming artiste, Lhord Verses has given the reason for his determination in his music career. Speaking on Metro TV’s Showbiz Review, he mentioned that even though he feels stressed and put down sometimes in his music journey, he still has to push through due to support from his friends and fans.



“I'm doing everything myself and then support from my friends. I have a couple of friends that they support me a lot. It has been difficult. It's like a journey, but you know what you are going to get when you get to your destination. And then the people around you, all they have is hope. Let's hope this guy, it works out for him. And if it works out for this guy, then it works out for us as well.



“So I know what I want and then I have to keep motivating them. They don't have to motivate me because they are not doing the music, I'm doing the music they are just supporting. So sometimes you might feel like, oh, Charlie, my brain meets make cold and things, but you have to keep on going. They should know that you have the passion for the music and then they will support us,” he said.



Speaking on his song “X” which features Kofi Mole, he said it took him 3 weeks before Kofi Mole added his voice to the song.



“I was in the studio with my boys and I felt like, yo, this particular song, I need Mole on it. This sounds like Mole because he's been doing this kind of sound and all that, and I feel like, yo, let me push it to him and see what's up. So I texted him and then sent him the song.



“He listened and was like, yo, gee, this is dope. I will send you a verse. So it took me for like, three weeks and then it took me for like, three weeks before the verse came in.” he stated.



ID/DA



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











Watch the latest episode of E-forum on GhanaWeb TV below:





