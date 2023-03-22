Omit me from Ghana’s list of rappers; I am different – Medikal

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has disclosed his exclusion from the list of Ghana’s rappers.



Samuel Adu Frimpong also known as MDK rose to fame with a description of his success in the industry with ‘By Heart Boy’ and stunned many with successive bangers like 'No Cap' and 'Omo Ada'



The hip hop rapper indicated that he is a ‘one of a kind rapper’ and expects no one to match him with any other rapper. “I am not part of them; I rap far better; I’m by myself, I’m in my zone. As for me I’m in my world, I’m not part of this kind or that kind of rapper. I can’t be paired with any rapper because I do my own thing and I do it differently.” he stated in an interview on an Accra-based radio entertainment segment.



The ‘Poof Anthem’ advocate however deemed himself as the best person to determine who should be rated the best amongst Ghanaian rappers as he handed a round of applause to rap Landlord Sarkodie and female rap prodigy Eno Barony. “I am the judge, do you understand? I am the one that judges who is best and so on,” he noted.