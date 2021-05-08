Oman FM's KGee is best sports show host in Accra

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Clement Osei

Kofi Gyekye Tuffuor the host of Oman FM sports show was adjudged the best sport show host in the Greater Accra Region at the 2021 edition of the Forklex Media awards.



KGee as he is popularly called was recognized for his dexterity in sports and ability to steer riveting conversation about sports.



With over fifteen years of experience in sports reporting, KGee has built of reputation as an astute sports journalist.



Prior to working with Oman FM, KGee worked with Kings Radio and Virgin City radio, all in the Ashanti Region.



The sports commentator of the year award went to Kobby Stone of Multimedia.