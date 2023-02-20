Okyeame Kwame expresses disappointment in critics rubbishing BBC Hiplife Rewind documentary

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Okyeame Kwame, a renowned Ghanaian musician, has expressed his disappointment with entertainment critics for criticizing the BBC Hiplife Rewind documentary.



In a myjoyonline.com report, the artist explained that no one has the right to judge the documentary because it was produced by someone outside of Ghana who is a friend of Ghanaian musicians.



“If someone else who has their interest, and has proven over and over again that they are best friends with us, is doing something they want to do, how dare we criticize the way they should have done it,” he said.



He also stated that he was not bothered by the fact that his name was not mentioned in the documentary, and that he could easily make his Hiplife documentary using his 4G iPhone and cordless mic.



“I have no qualms with someone organizing a documentary and not mentioning me, my legacy is not attached to what the BBC is doing, and my legacy is attached to the way I behave today.



“I mean, what stops me from taking my 4G iPhone and getting a 200-dollar cordless mic, calling all my friends, shooting a story, and giving it to my editor to edit it in my favour?” he added.



Okyeame Kwame urged Ghanaians to stop relying on others to tell their stories and instead take the initiative to tell their own stories.



He also criticized the African mentality of relying on Hollywood to tell their stories, resulting in Ghanaian stories being told from a Hollywood perspective.



“We need to stop expecting things from other people, it’s the same way African mentality works, and that’s why we have Ghanaian stories being told from the Hollywood perspective,” he expressed.



